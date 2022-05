The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria has extended the dates for party congresses/primaries as follows:

1. State House of Assembly – Saturday May 21, 2022

2. House of Representatives – Sunday May 22, 2022

3. Senate – Monday May 23, 2022

4. Governorship – Wednesday May 25, 2022

All party members, leaders and critical stakeholders are advised to note this accordingly.