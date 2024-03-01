PDP Forms Edo State Post-Primary Election Reconciliation Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the formation of the Edo State Post-Primary Election Reconciliation Committee following the successful conduct of the state’s Governorship Primary Election.

Comprising eminent party members, the committee is tasked with reconciling critical stakeholders and party members ahead of the September 21, 2024 Governorship Election in the state.

Led by H.E. Sen. Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed, the committee includes notable figures such as H.E. Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, CON, and H.E. Sen. Barr. Seriake Dickson among its members. The committee also features Sen. Mrs Stella Omu and Prof. Sen. Sandy Onor, among others, with Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN, appointed as Secretary.

The NWC calls upon all critical stakeholders and party members in Edo State to maintain steadfastness and dedication towards the success of the party and its Governorship Candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo, in the forthcoming election.

The formation of the reconciliation committee underscores the PDP’s commitment to internal cohesion and unity, essential elements for electoral success.