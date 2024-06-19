PDP Faults APC’s Call for State of Emergency in Rivers

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the call for President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The call was made by the Rivers State Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Okocha, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Reacting, the PDP said Okocha is “fantasizing that the WILL of the people of Rivers State as expressed in the governorship election which produced Governor Siminalayi Fubara can be upturned by the imagination of the APC.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

According to the statement, “This reckless outburst by Tony Okocha further exposes the sinister plot by the APC in Rivers State which has been seeking for ways to instigate crisis, forcefully overthrow a democratic Order and impose an anti-democratic regime in Rivers State in clear violation of Section 1 sub-section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The use of the word “war” by Mr. Okocha in his thoughtless statement clearly shows an evil intention which has been firmly resisted and will continue to be resisted by the people of Rivers State.

“The APC in Rivers State should note that its malevolent scheme to instigate crisis and forcefully take over the State has failed. Rivers State is a stronghold of the PDP and the people are solidly behind the Government of the PDP in the State.

“The PDP calls on the Federal Government and indeed the national leadership of the APC to, as a matter of urgency, rein-in and caution Mr. Tony Okocha to stop being an agent of destabilization and a threat to democracy in Nigeria.

“Our Party demands that the Inspector General of Police immediately invite the Rivers State APC Caretaker Chairman and hold him personally liable for his utterances which constitute a clear and present danger to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria and to peace and tranquility in Rivers State.

“The international community should also take note of the reckless outburst of this individual whose action and utterances are capable of negatively affecting the overall security of the country.

“The PDP for the umpteenth time warns the APC to perish the thought of forcefully taking over Rivers State as its attempts to undermine the WILL of the people will always come to naught.

“The PDP charges the people of Rivers State to remain calm and continue to work together in their solidarity with the PDP administration in the delivery of democracy dividends in the State.”