PDP Dissolves Katsina State Executive Committee

After extensive deliberation on issues relating to the Katsina State Chapter of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) hereby approves the dissolution of the PDP Katsina State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

The decision of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday.

“The PDP charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Katsina State to remain united and focused on the task ahead,” Ologunagba said.