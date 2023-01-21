Politics

PDP Dissolves Ekiti State Executive Committee, Sets Up Caretaker Committee.

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
35
PDP

Following the recent developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of our great Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), has dissolved the PDP Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

In its place the NWC, on behalf of NEC has approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of three (3) months effective from today Friday, January 20, 2023 and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The NWC also approved the appointment of Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.

