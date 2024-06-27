PDP Disowns Unauthorized X Handle

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissociated itself from an X handle parading itself under the name of “PDP 2027 @PDPGovernment”, claiming to be an account for a purported official Support Page for News, History, Heritage and Administration of the PDP.

The PDP lamented that the account is being used by the handlers to express opinions and views that are not those of the PDP.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologbondiyan.

The statement partly read, “The PDP states in clear terms that the X account going by the name of “PDP 2027 @PDPGovernment” is NOT the official or affiliate X handle of the PDP or any of its accredited Wings, neither is it an approved source of information about the Party and its activities.

“Whereas the PDP appreciates the interest of Nigerians in our Party, it is imperative to state that the PDP has not approved any organization or support group to create social media handles as platforms for PDP News, History, Heritage and Administration as claimed by the author(s) of the handle.

“As such, any view, opinion or content whatsoever contained or disseminated on the X account going by the name of “PDP 2027 @PDPGovernment” does not represent that of the PDP.

“For official and authentic updates and information on the activities of the PDP including its policies, views and opinions, please follow the official PDP Social Media handles – X Handle, @OfficialPDPNig, Facebook- Official Peoples Democratic Party PDP (Nigeria) or visit our website: http://Peoplesdemocraticparty.com.ng OR http://Peoplesdemocraticparty.org.ng.

“The PDP thanks Nigerians for their unwavering support and solidarity to our Party always.”