PDP Dismisses Suspension Of Senator Sekibo, Opara

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to a purported suspension of Senator Dr. George Thompson Sekibo and Dr Austin Opara from the party.

The suspension was reportedly issued by the Ward Executives of Ward 2 of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area and Ward 10 of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, respectively.

The NWC, according to a statement by the PDP Spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, after a thorough consideration of the petitions by Sekibo and Opara dated April 17, 2023, against the purported suspension, declared the action by the said Ward Executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017).

“For clarity, Section 57 (7) provides that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governor or member of the National Assembly”.

“The NWC therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, teeming supporters of our Party in Rivers State and the general public to disregard the purported suspension of Senator Dr. George Thompson Sekibo and Rt. Hon. Dr. Austin Adiele Opara.

“The NWC enjoins all Party members in Rivers State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the Nation.

“Finally, the NWC is steadily progressing in our reconciliation efforts among all members of our Party across the Country and we are encouraged by the success so far achieved” the statement read in part.