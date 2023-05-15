PDP Dismisses Purported Suspension of Senator Ahmed Makarfi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rubbished a purported suspension of former Governor of Kaduna State and former Acting National Chairman of our Party, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, reportedly by the Ward Executive of Tudun Wada Ward of Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The NWC, after a thorough consideration of all the issues raised by the Ward Executive, declared the purported decision and action of the Tudun Wada Ward Executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read in part, “For clarity, Section 57 (7) provides that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governor or member of the National Assembly”.

“The NWC therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, teeming supporters of our Party in Kaduna State and the general public to disregard the purported suspension of Senator Makarfi by the Ward being a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our Party.

“The NWC also charges all Party members in Kaduna State to remain united at this critical time especially as the Party leadership is progressing in our concerted effort to ensure a comprehensive reconciliation in our Party.”