PDP Demands Release of Abducted Lagos Chairman Aivoji

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a plea for the immediate release of its Lagos State chapter chairman, Mr. Philip Aivoji, who was abducted on Thursday, according to a statement from the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, released on Saturday in Abuja.

Expressing deep concern over Aivoji’s safety, particularly in light of his age, the party underscored the urgency of his release, emphasizing the distressing nature of his abduction.

Aivoji’s kidnapping occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway while he was en route from Ibadan to Lagos after fulfilling a party assignment, as reported by DAILY POST.

Debo Ologunagba condemned the alarming rise in kidnapping incidents for ransom, senseless killings, and acts of terrorism plaguing communities across the nation. He called for swift and decisive action, urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene promptly to secure the release of all individuals held captive by kidnappers nationwide.

“Our party however appreciates and commends the efforts of our gallant men and women in uniform for their patriotism, courage and determination in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other social.

“This is in spite of daunting challenges.

“The PDP charges the security high command to take urgent steps to secure the release of Aivoji and all other Nigerians trapped in abductors’ camps in various parts of the country.

“Our party calls on Nigerians to be alert and continue to support our security agencies in their efforts to safeguard our nation at this very critical time,” Ologunagba said.