PDP Crisis: Something Will Happen Soon – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said something will happen soon in the Peoples Democratic Party.

This is amid speculations that he may dump the party for the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Wike is also speculated to work for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, against his party’s candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during the flag-off of Eneka Internal Roads in the Obio-Akpor area of the state, Wike said regardless of what happens, what he will do will be the right thing.

The Governor said, “Anybody who knows me knows that once I have made up my mind and I believe that what I am doing is right, if you like, let the whole people team up, as far as my conscience is clear, I will do what is right at all times; It doesn’t matter any gang up.

“All of us should be calm; you’ve heard what is happening in PDP. Nothing has happened yet but by the grace of God; something will happen.”