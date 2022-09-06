PDP Crisis: APC Slams Ayu For ‘Insulting’ Wike

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has slammed the National Chairman of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, over his recent comments about the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Ayu had recently described Wike and the governors of Benue and Oyo States, Samuel Ortom and Seyi Makinde respectively, as small boys.

In response, Wike reminded Ayu how he used to call him regularly on phone to thank him for helping him emerge as PDP Chairman.

Reacting, the APC through its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, slammed Ayu for not handling the crisis within his party well.

The statement partly read, “As he struggled to deny a statement credited to him that Governor Wike could not father a child, Ayu alleged, ridiculously, that the APC and “other mischievous people” were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and the Rivers State Governor.”

“Understandably, Chairman Ayu is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party that he leads. With such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proven intractable on his watch. Lacking forthrightness and character to accept responsibility for the crisis in his party, how can he possibly resolve it?”

“Unlike the party of Ayu, the APC does not “plant stories” and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties. That is an area of extreme and unrivaled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unraveling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.”

“Rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu and stakeholders of his withering PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the Party’s rudderless drift.”

“How can a party that has proven incapable of governing itself seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria? After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.”

“On our part, we will remain focused in search of new and creative ways of improving the quality of life of our people, and working to convince them to renew our mandate again in 2023.”