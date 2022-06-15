Politics

PDP Constitutes VP Candidate Screening Committee

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
3
PDP National Secretariat
PDP National Secretariat

Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the the Electoral Guidelines of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the following Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections.

The members of the Committee are as follows

1. High Chief Tom Ikimi – Chairman

2.H.E. Capt. Idris I. Wada (rtd) – Member

3. Chief Osita Chidoka – Member

4. Rt. Hon. Binta Bello – Member

5. Chief Mrs. Alh. Mutiat Adedoja – Member

6. Rt. Hon. Austin Opara – Member

7. Prof. Aisha Madawaki – Member

8. Mrs. Ayotunde George-Ologun – Member

9. Chief Mrs. Chidiebelu Mofus – Member

10. H.E. Fidelis Tapgun – Member

11. Dr. Akilu Indabawa- Secretary

Mr. Sunday Omobo – Administrative Secretary

The screening exercise will hold at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10am.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Senate

APC Loses Two Senators To PDP

6 hours ago
Atiku

PDP’ll Announce Atiku’s Running Mate Within 48 Hours — Ayu

19 hours ago

Moghalu Resigns From ADC After Failing To Nab Presidential Ticket

2 days ago
Segun Oni

I Left PDP Because I Don’t Like Cheating – Segun Oni

2 days ago