PDP Constitutes Special Reconciliation Committee For Lagos, Osun

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Special Reconciliation Committee (SRC) to address certain issues in both Lagos and Osun States chapters of our Party.

The Reconciliation Committee is charged with the responsibility of reconciling all our various stakeholders including aspirants in the just concluded State Congress and Governorship Primary Election respectively in Lagos and Osun States.

The members of the committee are

Composition

1.Eyitayo Jegede, SAN – Chairman

2.H.E. Chief Mrs. Mutiat Ladoja – Member

3.Barr. Monsuru Olakukoyi – Member

4.Alhaji Chief Kunmi Mustapha- Member

5. Hon. Tolagbe Animasahun -Member

6.Hon. Awila Banigo – Member

7.Elder Olusola Sunday Soledolu- Member

8. Barr. Mrs. Abimbola Lanre Balogun – Member

9. Dr. Kayode Adaramodu -Secretary

10. Hon. Adegbite Adedamola – Administrative Secretary

The PDP charges all stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in both states to remain focused and continue to present a common front for the task ahead.