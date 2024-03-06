Politics

PDP Constitutes Kogi Caretaker Committee

Anthony Adeniyi56 mins ago
55
PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the composition of Kogi State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Kogi State Chapter of the Party for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

Done on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the approval is pursuant to provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),

The Members of the Kogi State PDP Caretaker Committee are;

1. Sen. Danjuma la’ah – Chairman

2. ⁠Hon. Joshua Adejoh – Member

3. Hon. Sunday Shigaba -Member

4. ⁠Paul Ukwenya -Member

5. ⁠Hon. Gabriel Olorunnipa – Member

6. ⁠Hon. Mo Sule. – Member

7. ⁠Chief Dayo Akande – Member

8. ⁠Hon.Tola Ade. – Member

9. ⁠Audu Idris. – Member

10. ⁠Hon. Sheidu O. Abara- Member

11. ⁠Bilikisu Onusaga – Member

12. ⁠Abiola Olajubu – Member

13. ⁠Grace Atawodi – Member

14. ⁠Sen. Phillip Gyunka- Member/Secretary

15. Mrs Maria Adeyemi- Admin Secretary.

The NWC urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Kogi State to remain united, steadfast and continue to work together for the progress of the Party in the State.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi56 mins ago
55

Related Articles

Ekiti APC Chairman’s Death Shocking – Oyebanji

5 hours ago
Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure

Court of Appeal Upholds Julius Abure as Labour Party Chairman

8 hours ago

Ekiti State APC Chairman, Paul Omotosho, is Dead

11 hours ago
Obi, Faduri

Obi Wrong for Faulting Ukraine’s Grain Donation to Nigeria – Faduri

2 days ago