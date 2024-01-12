PDP Constitutes Caretaker Committee for Katsina

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended, 2017), approved the composition of Katsina State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Katsina State Chapter of the Party for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

The Members of the Katsina State PDP Caretaker Committee are;

1. Hon. Musa A. Karim-Chairman

2. ⁠Honorable Sanusi Ali- Member

3. Abubakar Lawal -Member

4. ⁠Abubakar Yusuf Pele -Member

5. ⁠Ibrahim Lawal As Salamu Alaykum – Member

6. ⁠Nura Gambo – Member

7. ⁠Tijjani Mashasha – Member

8. ⁠Ubaida Jafar – Member

9. ⁠Danjuma Altine – Member

10. ⁠Lawal Magaji Danbaci – Member

11. ⁠Haruna Garba Muraye – Member

12. ⁠Ibrahim Tafashia – Member

13. ⁠Ubaida Mai Adua – Member

14. ⁠Shittu Magami – Member

15. ⁠Halima Zubairu Danbatta – Secretary

The NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Katsina State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party and the nation.