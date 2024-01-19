PDP Congratulates Oborevwori on Supreme Court Victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State over the judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed his victory at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the State.

The PDP described the verdict as another resounding victory for Democracy, Rule of Law and expressed Will of the people of Delta State in the determination to sustain peace, good governance and development in their State under the banner of the PDP.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement read in part, “Governor Oborevwori’s overwhelming victory at the polls, as affirmed by the Tribunal, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court is a celebratory testament of the triumph of the Will and aspiration of the people of Delta State in resistance to anti-democratic forces that sought to forcefully take control of their State.

“The PDP salutes the people of Delta State for their support to the Party and Governor Oborevwori, who epitomizes their collective Will for purposeful, transparent, people-based and development-oriented leadership in the State.

“Our Party is proud of Governor Oborevwori’s capacity for leadership as evident in his achievements in the delivery of life-changing citizen empowerment programmes and projects in critical sectors including Agriculture, Education, Healthcare, Power, Industrialization, Oil and Gas, Housing, Road infrastructure among others since his inauguration on May 29, 2023

“The PDP congratulates the people of Delta State for this victory and charges Governor Oborevwori to remain steadfast in his delivery of people-oriented programes and projects in line with the policy thrust and manifesto of the PDP.”