PDP Congratulates Newly Sworn-In Governors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extends heartfelt congratulations to the re-elected and newly elected State Governors who belong to the party.

Their inauguration, held on May 29, 2023, signifies a renewed commitment to serve the people and uphold the principles of good governance.

PDP Applauds Re-elected Governors for Outstanding Performance and Commitment to Duty

The PDP, in a statement by spokesman Dbeo Ologunagba, commended the re-elected Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for their remarkable achievements during their first term in office.

The party acknowledged that their successful re-election is a testament to the approval and trust bestowed upon them by the people.

Congratulations to Newly Elected Governors and Call to Deliver Good Governance

The PDP also extended warm congratulations to the newly elected Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Kefas Agbu of Taraba State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

As they embark on their journey as leaders, the party urged them to hit the ground running, prioritizing good governance and working tirelessly for the welfare and development of their respective states.

The PDP expressed believe in their potential to bring about positive change and urged them to stay true to the party’s people-oriented manifesto.

PDP’s Determination to Retrieve Stolen Mandates and Uphold the Rule of Law

While celebrating the inauguration of its governors, the PDP reassured Nigerians that it remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice.

The party acknowledged the challenges faced during the 2023 general elections but urged Nigerians not to lose hope.

The PDP emphasized its commitment to retrieving all stolen mandates through legal means and in accordance with the rule of law.