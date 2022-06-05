PDP Congratulates Diri At 63, Says He’s Seasoned Administrator

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Bayelsa State, the Miracle Governor, our own dear Senator Douye Diri, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday.

“Governor Diri is an exceptionally patriotic Nigerian, a resourceful administrator and impactful leader whose capacity for proactive leadership continues to transform Bayelsa State in all sectors of life in line with the manifesto of the PDP,” the party said.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba.

It continued, “Over the years, Senator Diri has distinguished himself in selfless service to our dear nation as an educationist, Senator of the Federal Republic and now Governor of Bayelsa State, wherein he continues to exhibit an uncommon commitment towards the good and wellbeing of the people.

“Governor Diri’s dedication to the unity, stability and development of the nation is manifest in his unwavering contributions alongside other PDP leaders in furtherance of our Party’s mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and give Nigerians a new lease of life in 2023.

“A man of peace, Senator Diri remains a quintessence of humility and an incontrovertible testament that one can attain lofty heights and still remain unassuming and accessible to all.

“The PDP congratulates Governor Diri on this momentous occasion and prays to God to bless and grant him many more years in good health in the service of humanity to the glory of His name.”