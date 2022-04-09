PDP Congratulates David Mark At 74, Says He’s Agent Of Peace

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with former President of the Senate and a prominent member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of our great Party, our own dear Distinguished Senator David Mark GCON, as he attains the age of 74.

“Senator Mark is an outstanding elder statesman, a brilliant military officer, excellent legislator, forthright administrator, courageous political leader and an agent of peace,” the party said.

“A beacon of hope, Senator Mark continually demonstrates his unalloyed commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation and remains a quintessence of humility in spite of his towering achievements as a state administrator, federal minister, two-term President of the Senate and now one of the leading figures of our nation.

“Our Party is proud of Senator Mark’s leadership insight and capacity which he displayed not only as a state administrator, but also as a federal minister and particularly as the Senate President, when he led other patriotic Nigerians to save our nation from a constitutional crisis in 2010.

“As one of the major pillars of the PDP, Senator Mark is unrelenting in his selfless contributions towards ensuring continuing peace and stability in our Party as we focus on our mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP family congratulates Senator Mark on this important occasion and prays God to grant him many more fulfilling years in the service of our Party, the PDP, our country, Nigeria and humanity at large.”