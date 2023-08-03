PDP Confident Of Clearing Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is confident of its victory in the upcoming governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States due to the party’s high level of acceptance among the people.

Umar Damagum, the acting National Chairman of the PDP, made this assertion during the inauguration of the party’s National Campaign Council for the elections in the three states, which took place in Abuja.

Damagum urged all members of the council to conduct their campaign activities in accordance with the law and work diligently to secure victories in these three states, which he referred to as strongholds for the PDP.

He said, “What’s expected of you is to go there and remind them that this isn’t what we bargained for, and that there’s a time God in his infinite mercy, always gives us to change the course of history, and this is the time.

“We’ll have Bayelsa, we’ll have Imo and we’ll have Kogi. These are PDP states. Somehow, they slipped away but Bayelsa has always had a PDP governor.”