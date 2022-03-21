PDP Celebrates Ugwuanyi @58, Says He’s A Forthright, Consummate Administrator

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) celebrates the Executive Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as he marks his 58th birthday.

Gburugburu, as Governor Ugwuanyi is fondly called, is an outstanding statesman, consummate legislator and excellent administrator, who continues to make innumerable contributions towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.

Through the years, Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi has distinguished himself as a very courageous leader, an exceptionally humble, honest, forthright and humane administrator, whose commitment to the welfare and development of the people is unparalleled.

As a seasoned technocrat, former member of the House of Representatives and now a two-term governor of Enugu State, Governor Ugwuanyi remains a shining example of commitment to duty and patriotism to our dear fatherland.

Our Party is extremely proud of Governor Ugwuanyi’s outstanding achievements in human capital and infrastructural developments in all critical sectors of life, with which he has transformed Enugu State in the last seven years.

With Governor Ugwuanyi, Enugu State is indeed in the hands of God. This is evident in the peaceful disposition of Governor Ugwuanyi who ensures the harmonious co-existence of the peoples of Enugu State by guaranteeing even development across the State.

Futhermore, the PDP appreciates Governor Ugwuanyi’s roles with other leaders towards the stability, successes and development of our great Party.

The PDP deeply appreciates Governor Ugwuanyi’s roles towards the success of the 2021 National Convention of our Party as well as his unwavering dedication toward PDP’s mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP family heartily congratulates Governor Ugwuanyi on this auspicious occasion and pray to God to Grant him many more years to His Glory and service to humanity.