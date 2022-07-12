PDP Celebrates Udom Emmanuel On Birthday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on his birthday.

The party said Emmanuel is a very humble, brilliant, resourceful, exceptionally dynamic and meticulous administrator with uncommon insight, vision and sense of patriotism towards the stability and development of not only Akwa Ibom State but also our dear nation, Nigeria.

The PDP celebrated Emmanuel for his administrative dexterity with which he ensured peace, harmonious co-existence and created an enabling atmosphere for enhanced productivity in a multifarious state such as Akwa Ibom.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement continued, “Our Party is particularly proud of him for deploying his vast private sector professional experience and sense of accountability, transparency, honesty and passion for the people to transform Akwa Ibom State as a development hub in the last seven years.

“This is evident in his unprecedented achievements in job creation, human capital and infrastructural development in critical sectors including industrialization, agriculture, aviation, healthcare, education, housing, commerce, energy, oil and gas, road construction among others.

“Furthermore, the PDP appreciates Governor Udom Emmanuel’s role with other leaders towards the continuing stability and growth of our great Party.

“The PDP particularly acknowledges his display of spirit of sportsmanship as a Presidential Aspirant in the 2022 Presidential Primary of our Party at the National Convention as well as his unwavering dedication toward PDP’s mission to Rescue, Redirect and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP congratulates Governor Udom Emmanuel on this special day and prays to God to bless him with many more years in good health to His glory. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”