PDP Celebrates Tambuwal, Fintiri, Ugwuanyi, Mohammed, Wike On NEAPS Award

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has celebrated the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State on his conferment of the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) by the Federal Government for his outstanding performance in governance and public service.

The PDP also celebrated Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on their conferment of the NEAPS Award for their exceptional achievements in the development of their various States and national growth.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

It read in part, “The award on these distinguished governors elected on the platform of the PDP is in recognition of their selfless service alongside other PDP governors towards the development of their respective States and wellbeing of Nigerians in line with the people-focused manifesto and service-oriented policies of the PDP.

“Our Party notes with pride the peaceful environment, citizen empowerment and developmental strides achieved by Governor Tambuwal in critical sectors in Sokoto State especially in urban renewal, rural infrastructure, agriculture as well as education where he has achieved unprecedented surge in girl-child education and overall school enrolment across the State.

“The PDP salutes Governors Ugwuanyi, Fintiri and Bala Mohammed who were honoured for their excellent performance in their respective States including economic empowerment, human capital and infrastructural development in key sectors of road, electricity, healthcare, education, agriculture, industrialization and rural development among others.

“Our Party also celebrates Governor Nyesom Wike, who was conferred with the Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery at the NEAPS in recognition of his exceptional accomplishments in infrastructure which were conceptualized under the PDP policy thrust.

“PDP governor are exceptional in the delivery of life-changing investments and infrastructural development that are driven by research, planning and strategic implementation of development projects and programmes as outlined in the PDP manifesto.

“This explains why only PDP governors are commissioning landmark legacy projects and programmes that have direct impact on the lives of the people since the current democratic dispensation and especially in the last seven and half years.

“No wonder Nigerians are rallying with our Party, our Governors, Governorship Candidates and our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in their quest to return the PDP to power at the center and States in 2023 as only such will guarantee the return of our nation to the path of development, cohesion and economic prosperity.

“Guided by this, the PDP National Working Committee had already commenced the revamping and repositioning of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) which is the Research and Policy Development Center of the PDP to ensure effective solution-oriented PDP government from May 29, 2023.”