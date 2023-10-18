PDP Cautions Soludo Against Attacking Critics

The Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State has cautioned the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, against attacking critics of his administration.

The caution was contained in a press statement issued by the PDP spokesman in the state, Uloka Chibuike.

According to Chibuike, Soludo should remember he occupies a public position of trust and he should expect the people to demand accountability.

He said, “He must be reminded that the Anambra State Government House is not his private business from which he launches attacks and throws punches at those with whom he has family or business disagreements; he must be accountable to the people of the state.

“The recent attacks by the Press Secretary and other senior aides of the governor against critics of his administration, policies, and supposed accomplishments, which can only be described as minimal or next to nothing compared to what was promised, portray him as someone who is struggling, unpopular, and has no substantial scorecard.

“The continuous verbal assaults against critics and commentators suggest that the current government is adrift and marooned.

“Critics and commentators are not adversaries of the government, but rather, citizens who want to see the government keep their promises and make suggestions on how the government might improve.

“It is unacceptable for Soludo to become defensive and resort to verbal onslaught when reminded that there is little evidence on the ground to justify his 19 months in office.”