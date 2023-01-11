PDP Campaigns In Bayelsa West Senatorial District

…as Gov. Diri thanks party faithful for their support

“Bayelsa State is totally for the People’s Democratic Party and that has not changed. From the Presidential to the National Assembly to the State Assembly, it is PDP all the way.

We don’t have governorship election in this state in February, our governorship election will be sometime in November. So, we have four elections that our party is contesting for, which are the Presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives and all the Six State House of Assembly in Sagbama and Ekeremor, and make no mistakes, our candidates are the best.

I’ve only come here to join our leaders of Bayelsa West to thank you for the support you have shown, and I believe that you will continue to support us. Sagbama and Ekeremor is a “no go” area, all our constituencies are totally for the PDP.”

… Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State speaking at the Bayelsa West campaign flag off in Sagbama town where party flags were presented to candidates of the PDP including Senator Seriake Dickson for Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Hon. Fred Agbedi for Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency.