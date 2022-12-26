PDP Backs Kukah As Cleric Slams Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has backed Bishop Matthew Kukah and his Christmas message that slammed President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

Kukah delivered the message at the St Mary’s Catholic Church in Sokoto.

According to Kukah, Buhari is leaving Nigeria a healthier man while the country is in a vulnerable state.

The cleric said, ‘’I speak for myself and Nigerians when I say, we thank God that He mercifully restored you to good health.

‘’We know that you are healthier now than you were before. We can see it in the spring in your steps, the thousands of miles you have continued to cover as you travel abroad. May God give you more years of good health.

‘’However, I also wish that millions of our citizens had a chance to enjoy just a fraction of your own health by a measurable improvement in the quality of health care in our country.

‘’It is sad that despite your lofty promises, you are leaving us far more vulnerable than when you came, that the corruption we thought would be fought has become a leviathan and sadly, a consequence of a government marked by nepotism.

‘’In my Christmas message last year, I pointed out the fact that you had breached the Constitution by your failure to honour and adhere to the federal character provisions of our Constitution. The evidence is all before us all.’’

Reacting, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, told Punch, “What Bishop Kukah said is what our spiritual leaders should be doing. What the man of God said is not different from what we have been saying in the past seven and a half years.

“Nigerians are in sorrow because the government they elected twice has failed. The government of the day has no clue on how to tackle governance challenges. As a result, there is hunger, frustration and lack in the land.

“In 2015, a bag of rice was N7,000. Today, it is about N50, 000. That staple food affordable to every Nigerian is no longer on their table even at Christmas. Security has collapsed, contrary to the promise by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) that he would lead from the front.’’

“We agree with the revered Bishop that Nigerians should pause and reflect as they head to the polling units to cast their votes. The pains APC brought to bear on our people must be addressed by a leader who has seen it all. This is our message to Nigerians,” he added.