PDP, Atiku Abubakar Seek Live Coverage Of Court Proceedings Against Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have taken a step towards greater transparency by filing an application to enable live coverage of the daily court proceedings in their case against President-elect Bola Tinubu. The case is set to commence today.

Led by Chris Uche, SAN, Atiku’s legal team submitted a motion specifically requesting “An order directing the Court’s Registry and the parties on modalities for admission of Media Practitioners and their Equipment into the courtroom.”

Atiku, a two-time presidential candidate of the PDP, emphasized that the petition is a matter of national concern and public interest. He argued that the case involves citizens and voters from all 36 states of the Federation who actively participated in the recently concluded presidential elections. Additionally, Atiku highlighted the international community’s keen interest in Nigeria’s electoral process.

By seeking live coverage of the court proceedings, the PDP and Atiku Abubakar aim to ensure transparency and allow the public to closely follow the legal proceedings. This move reflects their commitment to upholding democratic principles and promoting accountability in the electoral system.

In their motion, they are also contending that, “With the huge and tremendous technological advances and developments in Nigeria and beyond, including the current trend by this court towards embracing electronic procedures, virtual hearing and electronic filing, a departure from the rules to allow a regulated televising of the proceedings in this matter is in consonance with the maxim that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.

“Televising court proceedings is not alien to this court, and will enhance public confidence”, the petitioners noted.