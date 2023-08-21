PDP Appoints Caretaker Committee In Kogi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after extensive consultations with the Kogi State Stakeholders, has approved the appointment of the following as the Kogi State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party in the state following the expiration of the tenure of the then-elected State Working Committee.

The composition of the KGSCC is:

1. Sen Philip Aduda – Chairman

2. Hon Joshua Adejoh – Member

3. Hon Sunday Shigaba – Member

4. Paul Ukwenya – Member

5. Hon Gbenga Olorunnipa – Member

6. Hon MO Sule – Member

7. Chief Dayo Akande – Member

8. Hon Tola Ade – Member

9. Audu Idris – Member

10. Hon Sheidu O Abara – Member

11. Bilkisu Onusagba – Member

12. Abiola Olajubu – Member

13. Grace Atawodi – Member

14. Hon George Daika – Secretary

MRS. MARIA ADEYEMI – ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY

The Committee shall be inaugurated as follows:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Venue: National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT