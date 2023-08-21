PDP Appoints Caretaker Committee In Kogi
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after extensive consultations with the Kogi State Stakeholders, has approved the appointment of the following as the Kogi State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party in the state following the expiration of the tenure of the then-elected State Working Committee.
The composition of the KGSCC is:
1. Sen Philip Aduda – Chairman
2. Hon Joshua Adejoh – Member
3. Hon Sunday Shigaba – Member
4. Paul Ukwenya – Member
5. Hon Gbenga Olorunnipa – Member
6. Hon MO Sule – Member
7. Chief Dayo Akande – Member
8. Hon Tola Ade – Member
9. Audu Idris – Member
10. Hon Sheidu O Abara – Member
11. Bilkisu Onusagba – Member
12. Abiola Olajubu – Member
13. Grace Atawodi – Member
14. Hon George Daika – Secretary
MRS. MARIA ADEYEMI – ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY
The Committee shall be inaugurated as follows:
Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
Venue: National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT