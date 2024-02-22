PDP Announces Ighodalo as Edo Gov Primary Winner

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the Edo State governorship election primaries.

“Asue Ighodalo has emerged as the winner and flag bearer of the PDP for the September 21, 2024 Guber election in Edo State,” the party announced on Thursday.

Ighodalo was declared winner of the primary election in Benin City, Edo State by the Chief Returning Officer of the election and Governor of Zamfara State. He scored a total of 577 votes out of the 584 votes scored in the election.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, emerged winner of a parallel primary election of the PDP in Edo on Thursday.