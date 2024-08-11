PBAT Green Heroes Project to Create Jobs – Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Green Heroes Project will create job opportunities for the teaming Youth and Retirees across the country through the implementation of the special presidential initiative on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The Presidential Initiative on Climate change will focus on the plan to create 24 community forests covering 240 hectares of land in 24 local government Areas of the country.

The Minister of state for Environment, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako made this known recently in Abuja during commemoration of the International Day for Combating Sand and Dust Storm.

The Nigerian Youths and Retirees should use the opportunity of the Presidential Initiative to engage themselves in self empowerment.

The Minister urged all relevant stakeholders to support the initiative, most especially at subnational levels to reduce level of unemployment, climate change mitigation and adaptation.

In another fora, the Minister revealed that the Ministry will collaborates with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to upscale all the existing Plastic recycling plants nationwide to creat 400,000 direct jobs for the Youth in the Country and 750,000 in the future.