Pay N18m In Seven Days Or Go To Jail, Lagos Tells Iyabo Ojo

Lagos State Government has issued a firm directive to renowned Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, requiring her to settle a substantial sum of N18,640,092.00 as her personal income tax.

This payment is expected to be made within a period of seven days.

The Lagos Government claims that Iyabo Ojo has a tax liability of N7,376,000.00 for the year 2022, coupled with an outstanding liability of N11,264,092.00 for the 2021 income year.

In response to the official communication, Iyabo Ojo expressed her reservations about the process employed to determine the tax amount.

She raised concerns regarding its accuracy and fairness.

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu please, how do you people come up with these outrageous personal income taxes you send on a daily basis?

“After paying for different types of taxes for one’s businesses, house and all, you still come up with all this huge amount and give me 7 days to pay up, lol. Last time, you people asked me to come to your office, I came, you asked me to explain and declare what I earn, which I did with my tax consultant, but noooooooooooooo you did not respond to my letter, because you want me to pay you an outrageous amount that I do not have, make i go theif ni? I ask again, “How do you people come up with such outrageous bills

“I don’t know how much you think I get paid. Hence, your team will come up with this conclusion.

“What have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING!!! I have single-handedly raised my kids and so many others, plus myself without a single deny from the government. Yet you feel so entitled to reaping over 100% from where you did not sow.

“I have worked, and I’m still working tirelessly to survive in this country without the support of the government, but yet you just sit in your office and come up with different outrageous bills. Nothing is working right in this country, but yet you feel the need to take from where you have not sworn. Since you guys insist, You can gladly come and close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kill me for all I care, we all will die one day and I will never be afraid of what will eventually be everyone’s faith… what I do not have I can not give. I have no FEAR.”