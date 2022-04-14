Paul Enenche Breaks Silence On Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Death

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has broken silence over the death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Osinachi, a singer in the Dunamis, had last Friday passed away, She had allegedly suffered domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.

In a video shared on Instagram, Enenche stated that the singer had complained to him of chest pain after which he prayed for her recovery.

“Over two or three months ago, she (Osinachi) came to see me with her husband with complaints of chest pain [and] respiratory distress. I prayed for her, and prayed again,” he said.

“When the situation did not abate, I counselled them to go to the hospital to help us know what we were dealing with and they asked if I could help facilitate that process. I called the head of our medical team, Dr Osang, who is a Consultant Paediatrician at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, to assist with their situation and he called his colleagues at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where they attended to them.

“On seeing her, they ordered some investigations after examination, and that included a CT scan. That was done and from what the doctors saw, they felt that there was a need for further investigation, either at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital or at the National Hospital in Abuja.

“I called the doctor, a consultant pulmonologist respiratory physician at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Dr Akoh Alexander, and told him the situation, and he asked that they come to see him immediately; and they went to the Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital.

“After they had examined her there and saw the situation, they felt there was a need for histology and biopsy of the lung tissue and they asked that she should go to the National Hospital to get that done.

Advertisement

“I again called Dr Jubril, who is the Head of Pathology and Consultant Histopathologist of the National Hospital Abuja, and reported the issue to him so he could help us with the investigation and find out what exactly happened and they continued the management.

“The histology was done, and from what I saw at that time, the picture was much milder than what the CT scan earlier showed. So, we felt very happy that, at least, there was a relief. She called me daily and we prayed with her, she reported progress; the point came when she did not need oxygen anymore.

“According to what she said to me one night, they checked her oxygen perfusion and it was 100 per cent, and we were very excited about that progress.

“That was the point it was before we went for the crusade in Cameroon. It was the second night in Cameroon that I got to know of the unfortunate incident of her passing.”

Enenche said he was not aware that Osinachi suffered domestic violence as claimed, adding that the deceased kept such away from him.

He added that his reaction was based on “ongoing misinformation and misconstruction” of what happened in some quarters.

“If there was domestic violence that led to or coincided with those symptoms that she came with two to three months ago, there is no way I would know. And if there had been perennial domestic violence, there was no way I would have known,” he added.

“The things we’re hearing after her death were very strange to me. Then l began to ask questions, first I asked her twin sister ‘were you aware that your sister passed through all these things?’ She said yes, she knew some of them but that she also got know from those she confided in.

“I asked her, if you knew, why didn’t you let us know and she replied she (Osinachi) always begged her ‘please don’t tell the pastor, the man (my husband’ would change, just pray for us’ and that continued to happened.

“The first son also told me that they could not inform me about what happened because their father always ask them after service ‘what did you tell the pastor?’

“These are things we got to know after her death. As a person and as a church, everyone that knows us can testitify that we have zero tolerance for domestic abuse.”