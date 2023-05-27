Paul Eneche Warns Witches and Wizards Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration

Dr. Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, has issued a strong warning to witches and wizards who intend to visit the Federal Capital Territory for the upcoming presidential inauguration on May 29th.

Previously, the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria had announced their plans to cleanse and purify the environment in preparation for President-elect Bola Tinubu’s inauguration. They assured a peaceful ceremony while cautioning against any attempts to disrupt the event.

In response to this announcement, Dr. Enenche boldly declared during the Destiny Recovery Convention on Friday night that they hold authority and control over the situation.

He encouraged fellow clergy members to anoint specific locations within the city, engaging in a spiritual battle against opposing forces.

He said, “There are some agents of the devil that said they are coming to cleanse this city.

“Anybody who is from the devil, sent from the pit of hell that enters this city to plant any agenda of hell, if they are not cut off then we have no right to preach.

“Every witches and bitches, lizards and wizards, Hey! We are serving you notice to let you know we are in charge here and we are not about to change our minds.

“Pastors, we are going to take prophetic action in this city within the next 24 hours. Carry bottles of oil and go through the territory, anoint the ground and pour oil on this ground. Every agent of the devil who steps on this ground for a demonic agenda is a dead agent.

“Every agent of the devil who steps into the city for the sake of Satan the devil, as we pour the fire on the earth, if they trample on this earth and still survive, we are not serving the living God.”