Pastor Umo Eno Visits Gov Emmanuel With PDP Certificate Of Return

Governor Udom Emmanuel this evening at the Governor’s lodge in Abuja, played host to the Akwa Ibom State PDP Governorship Candidate, Pastor Umo Eno and his Running Mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi.

The PDP Governorship Candidate who was led by the National Chairman of the Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, presented his PDP Certificate of Return to the Governor.

Also in the delegation where the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Frank Archibong, and the Chairman of Eket local government area, Mr Akaniyene Tommey and the immediate past Commissioner for Trade and Investments, Prince Ukpong Akpabio.