Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Gifts Ailing Actor Fadeyi Oloro N3m

Senior pastor of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, popularly known as SPAC Nation, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has come to the aide of ailing veteran actor, Ojo Arowosafe, aka Fadeyi Oloro, by gifting him three million naira.

This was made known after the actor begged for financial assistance from Nigerians in a live Instagram session with Daddy Freeze on Thursday.

Adegboyega claimed that he watched the actor, who often acts as a native doctor, on screen when he was growing up. saying, “ I know him very well. I was young but we all watched Baba Fadeyi Oloro ( while) growing up. He is one of our major legends in Africa.

Asking Adegboyega how much he can give out of the three million naira that is needed, he said, “ I will give you three million to give baba and we will still continue taking care of baba.”

