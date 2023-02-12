Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Laments Nudity At Weddings

Relationship expert and clergyman, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has lamented the level of nudity at weddings in Nigeria.

In a post on social media, the clergyman who described the act as not classy, lamented that brides also engage on such at their wedding.

He said, “Is it just me or is the level of unclothedness at weddings these days way too much? I’m not talking about guests but the bride and train or should I call them trailer. unclothedness is not classy.”

He further stated that while men were fully dressed, women barely had anything on.

“I notice the men wear suits, even three piece but the women wear handkerchiefs, as in the slits have minor dresses on them.

“If the future mothers are this immodest, then I’m afraid for the future daughters,” Okonkwo said.

The cleric added,.”Being a wife and being a woman used to come with so much grace and class. Weddings used to be the best place to see beautiful eligible brides to be.”