Pastor Adeboye Prays Against War Amid Niger Crisis

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has urged Christians, particularly members of his congregation, to come together in prayer to avert the possibility of new conflicts both within and beyond the borders of the country.

This appeal was made by Adeboye during the 71st Annual Convention’s Friday Holy Ghost Service, a spiritual gathering that took place from Friday night through Saturday morning at the church’s headquarters in Mowe, Ogun State.

The convention, themed ‘Beyond Expectations,’ commenced on August 7 and is set to conclude today, August 13. Addressing the attendees, Pastor Adeboye highlighted the ongoing struggles the nation faces, including issues like kidnapping, terrorism, and violent killings. He stressed the importance of collective prayer to prevent the emergence of fresh conflicts.

Pastor Adeboye’s call to prayer resonates with his belief that Christians should unite in seeking divine intervention to safeguard the nation from further upheaval and turmoil.

He said, “Surely, we don’t want more wars, we want to win the ones we are fighting, not fresh ones; whether outside or within our borders.

“Those of you who believe in peace in every section, should stand up and pray to say, ‘Father, have mercy on Nigeria because of those of us who are your children.’

“I encourage you all to pray. God still answers prayers. Do not be discouraged because tomorrow will be alright. Do not be distracted. Nigeria still needs a lot of prayers.”