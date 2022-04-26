Pastor Ade Abraham Charges Congregation ₦310,000 Each To ‘Fly Them To Heaven’

Nigerian pastor, Pastor Ade Abraham is smiling all the way to the bank as his church members queue up to pay him N 310k each to get them to heaven.

Abraham also assured the members that they would all ‘ascend to heaven together from the location in Ekiti’.

Ade Abraham, the pastor of Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State, has convinced members of his church to relocate to a camp in Ekiti State with him, in order to “prepare for the end of the world”.

According to reports, the pastor first relocated to Ekiti State from Kaduna State, where he was formerly based, in 2020.

He then later returned to Kaduna State in April to ask each member of his church to pay him N310,000 before they would be allowed to follow him to Omuo-Ekiti, where “the gates of heaven will open for all of them to fly to heaven”.

“My relative has also asked her daughter, who is studying abroad, to return to Nigeria, or else the pastor (Abraham) would make her commit an offence over there that would see her go to jail,” the source said.

The newspaper also obtained a WhatsApp conversation that backed up the source’s claim. It was the conversation that reflected what the pastor’s follower told her daughter.

“Daddy Abraham said I should tell you to come back, that he is the one who makes you to come down to Nigeria [sic] and I was the one who gave you the chance to return back there, that I should also know how you will come back [sic] or he will make you to commit an offence over there and they will put you in prison. That he probably send you down so you will achieve your goals [sic],” the chat read.

“Please Elizabeth, if there is how you will help yourself to come back, I will be glad [sic]. Don’t let daddy put any one of you in trouble.”

Another member of the church who is currently in camp in Ekiti said that Abraham’s campers still go about their normal businesses on regular days.

The follower also said “saved members” left their “past lives” behind in Kaduna to join the pastor in Ekiti on April 6. He confirmed that they would be at the camp with the pastor “until the day of rapture”.

According to the member, Abraham still holds regular church services on Sundays and Wednesdays.

“We are not coming back. I can’t explain in details,” the member said.

“We are going to make rapture from here. We are going to a heavenly place.”

