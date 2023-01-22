Passengers Stranded As Warri-Itakpe Train Derails

Only a few days after several passengers were kidnapped from a railway station in Igueben, Edo State, it is thought that the same train on the Warri-Itakpe line derailed, leaving many of the passengers stranded.

Sources on board the train claim that the event took place in the Kogi Forest and that many of the passengers got off the train out of fear of being held hostage.

According to reports, the train that departed Warri early on Sunday afternoon derailed at around 12:20 in the dense woodland between Ajaokuta and Itakpe.

Prince Douye Koroye, a former chairman of the Bayelsa Vigilante Agency, who was in VIP, claimed that it might have been a case of supposed terrorists cutting the rail line, which may have led to the train derailing because it was moving quickly.

The source, who was formerly the Bayelsa State Government’s special adviser on youth and community development, claimed that the train’s head coach and four other coaches are irreparably destroyed.

He claimed that as they mobilized for assistance, the Nigeria Railway Corporation authorities instructed the stranded passengers to maintain their composure and recline aboard the train.

Koroye also mentioned how many passengers were still traveling as at the time of filing this report.

Roma Beat Spezia, Move Into Champions League Spot

By defeating Spezia 2-0 on Sunday, Roma took advantage of Juventus receiving a significant points deduction and moved into the Serie A Champions League spots temporarily.

After Sunday’s games, Jose Mourinho’s squad sits fourth in Italy’s top division courtesy to goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Tammy Abraham in either half and the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) Friday decision to dock Juve 15 points.

Juve is still ranked third since their penalty hasn’t yet been reflected in the league standings, but if Atalanta, which began the day tied with Roma, loses at the Allianz Stadium in Turin later in the day, Juve will conclude the day in the top four.

With 37 points, Roma is tied with Inter, who play Empoli on Monday, and is only one point behind second-placed AC Milan before the defending champions go to Rome on Tuesday to play Lazio, the other team that may pass Roma into the top four.

Despite the absence of Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo, who refused to be included to the matchday squad and was publically criticized by the club’s general manager Tiago Pinto before to the game, the away team nevertheless managed to earn three points.

With more than a week left in the winter transfer window, Pinto remarked of Zaniolo that “personal interests have been put ahead of the collective benefit” and added that “it’s not the first time this has happened.”

Despite playing a crucial role in Roma’s Conference League victory last season, Zaniolo wants out of the Eternal City following a disappointing season in which he has been eclipsed by Paulo Dybala as the team’s undisputed star.

At the Stadio Picco, Dybala was again a crucial player for Roma, contributing to both goals and maintaining his successful relationship with Abraham.

Spezia were pleased to rough up Roma without star scorer M’Bala Nzola, but they were caught just before halftime when El Shaarawy switched passes with Dybala and completed a breakaway with a straightforward finish.

And three minutes after the interval, Salvatore Esposito sent the ball to Dybala, who in turn supplied Abraham, who expertly nutmegged Mattia Caldara and goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Following their 1-1 draw against Monza earlier on Sunday, Spezia remain in 15th place with 18 points, one point above of Sassuolo who are now narrowly above the relegation zone.

Verona triumphed for the second game since Marco Zaffaroni took control during the World Cup break on Saturday to come to within five points of safety, pushing Sassuolo closer to the bottom three.

Sampdoria’s chances of surviving were made more difficult by their point at the U-Power Stadium when they lost to Udinese 1-0 at home after Kingsley Ehizibue’s goal with two minutes left.