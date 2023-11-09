Passengers Escape Alive as Boat Catches Fire in Lagos

A commercial passenger boat named Oyebola Marine on Thursday caught fire at the loading point in Ikorodu ferry terminal, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA.

According to LASWA, the fire incident occurred due to an electrical spark from the boat ignition when the boat Captain and Deckhand were infusing fuel into the boat engine.

“All passengers onboard this boat were rescued alive with the combined efforts of Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Staff, LASWA officials, and several boat operators present at the scene.

“The rescue team was able to put off this inferno using the terminal hall fire extinguishers.

“The affected passengers were attended to by medical personnel at the jetty. Few of the affected passengers were able to continue their journey while several others had to return home.

“Some of the affected passengers are currently assisting LASWA with further information on this unfortunate incident.

“LASWA has also identified some gaps and areas of improvement from all stakeholders including itself to enable such occurrences be reduced it to its barest minimum,” the statement read in part.