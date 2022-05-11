Party Primaries: Call For Extension, An Embarrassment, Says Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said call for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to extend the primary elections of political parties is an embarrassment.

In a post on Facebook, Orji Kalu warned INEC not to heed the call, saying parties will still demand a shift if the current call is heeded.

This is as he wondered what the parties have been doing since INEC had announced the deadline date for party primaries.

The Senator wrote, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been inundated with calls to extend the conduct of Primary elections beyond June 3rd. The commission had in February earmarked April 4 to June 3 for the conduct of party primaries.

“Amidst these calls for extension, I urge INEC to take disciplinary actions on any party that fails to meet up with the designated dates. INEC made the dates known as early as February and kept a reminder to all parties through March and April about the commission’s plan to stick to the timetable

“It is therefore embarrassing and speaks volumes of the indiscipline in this country for any party to advocate for extension of date. Most Nigerians do not respect and keep time, that is why appointments are not kept and people continue to give flimsy excuses.

“What have the political parties been doing since February? Is that how to behave in a country? What is the actual benefit of not keeping to rules? INEC should understand that if it succumbs to the pressure of shifting it to a fresh date, the parties would still request for another grace of extension thereby causing confusion everywhere.

“I encourage INEC to stand firm on their decision and deliver as promised.”