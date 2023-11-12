Party Agents Exchange Blows at Collation Centre in Imo

In a dramatic turn of events at the Imo State Collation Centre in Owerri, two party agents engaged in a physical altercation, causing disruption during the collation process led by Prof Abayomi Fasina, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University in Oye, Ekiti.

The collation, which commenced at 2:40 am on Sunday, faced challenges from the start, with protests from party agents adding to the growing controversies surrounding the process.

Amidst the tense atmosphere, a voice from one of the agents rang out, questioning the hurried pace, “Where are we rushing to?” The discord reached a boiling point when a heated exchange escalated into a physical confrontation between two unnamed party agents, prompting their immediate removal from the venue.

As of the time of filing this report, the identities of the individuals involved in the clash remained undisclosed, adding an element of mystery to the unfolding situation at the collation centre. The incident highlights the heightened tension and challenges surrounding the electoral process in Imo State.