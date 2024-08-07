Paris Olympics: Tobi Amusan Advances to 100m Hurdles Semi-Finals

World record holder Tobi Amusan delivered a strong performance in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning her heat with a time of 12.49 seconds. Her victory secured her a spot in the semi-finals, where she will continue her pursuit of Olympic glory.

Amusan, representing Nigeria, showcased her speed and agility in a competitive field. Alaysha Johnson from the United States finished closely behind in second place with a time of 12.61 seconds. Jamaica’s Janeek Brown secured the third spot, clocking in at 12.84 seconds.

The heat was highly anticipated, with Amusan’s reputation as the world record holder drawing significant attention. Her performance did not disappoint, as she demonstrated the form and focus that have made her one of the top contenders in the sport. Amusan’s success in this heat reinforces her position as a favorite for a medal in the finals.

As the competition progresses, Amusan will be looking to build on her impressive start. The semi-finals promise to be fiercely contested, with athletes from around the world aiming to secure their places in the final race.