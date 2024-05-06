Paris Olympics Qualifiers for Relay Events in Athletics

The 14 teams that qualified for each of the five relay events in the athletics programme at this summer’s Paris Olympics after the second and final qualifying day at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau on Sunday:

4x100m men

United States, Italy, Canada, Japan, China, France, Britain, Jamaica, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Germany, Nigeria, Liberia

4x100m women

United States, Poland, Britain, Germany, Australia, Netherlands, Canada, France, Italy, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Jamaica, Switzerland, Trinidada and Tobago

4x400m men

Botswana, South Africa, Belgium, Japan, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Britain, United States, India, Spain, Poland, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago

4x400m women

Ireland, Britain, Italy, Poland, Canada, France, United States, Norway, Jamaica, India, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain

4x400m mixed

Netherlands, Dominican Republic, United States, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Nigeria, France, Bahamas, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Jamaica, Ukraine

Note

– The two remaining places in each discipline will be awarded based on top ranking lists during the qualification period (December 31, 2022-June 30, 2024)

– The first two teams home in the Nassau final will get a favourable lane five draw in each of the two semi-finals in Paris. Third and fourth will get lane six, fifth and sixth lane four, seventh and eighth lane seven

