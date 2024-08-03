Paris Olympics: Concentrate on Other Races, Minister Tells Ofili

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has urged Favour Ofili not to allow her omission form the 100m race at the Paris Olympics to distract her from concentrating on the remaining races for which she has been listed.

In a statement, Enoh said the situation that led to Ofili’s omission from the race was also suffered by some other countries.

He said, “The 100m race got off to a start today, sadly without Favor Ofili. I was on the matter until the early hours of today, with the hope of giving Nigerians something to be happy about.

“From the moment I stated my position on this, officials of the NOC haven’t slept, they have been on their toes.

“The NOC President Engr Habu Gumel and his team kept vigil, traversing between the Director of Competition, the Technical Committee and the World Athletics. I have been duly informed that some other countries have similar issues, and these aforementioned bodies do not want to open a floodgate that would become difficult to manage.

“Howbeit, I am not concerned about other countries. My interest is with my own country Nigeria and who is responsible for the non-listing of Favor Ofili. Furthermore, I have been briefed that World Athletics submitted, that when the final list was published in July by it, AFN should have called its attention to the omission of Favor Ofili’s name. This still doesn’t address the issue.

“At what point did her name drop out of the 100m race? Who’s responsible for this?

“What’s the motivation behind this?

“What’s the trail of communication from AFN to NOC and to IOC and/or World Athletics?

“All these are questions that must be answered immediately after the Olympics. For now, I appeal to Favor Ofili to refuse to allow this to distract her concentration in the remaining races for which she has been listed(I’m in touch with her on this).

“And for the rest of Team Nigeria, particularly the Athletics team, let them stay motivated to win.”