Paris Olympics: Botswana Citizens Get Day-off as Letsile Tebogo Wins Gold Medal

President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has declared an afternoon day-off for citizens of his country following the Gold Medal won by Letsile Tebogo at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

According to Msisi, the declaration is a fitting tribute to Tebogo who is the first African to win a Gold Medal for 200m in the history of the Olympics.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary to the President, Emmah Peleotietse.

The statement partly read, “Furthermore, the President underscores, recognises and acknowledges Letsile’s performance and achievement as markedly outstanding, and deserving of the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate and responsible manner, that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic.

“Accordingly, His Excellency President Masisi, wishes to state that, on behalf of all of the citizenry, he applauds Letsile and gives thanks unceasingly to his late mother.”