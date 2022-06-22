Para Sports Federal Election To Hold July 8

The 2022 National Para Sports Federations Elections has been scheduled to hold in Abuja on Friday, July 15, 2022 following the dissolution of the Boards of seven (7) Para Sports Federations on Tuesday March 8, 2022 by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare after the expiration of their four (4) year tenure on February 27, 2022.

The Federations that were dissolved are: Amputee Football, Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Soccer, Sitting Volleyball, Para Swimming, and Wheelchair Basketball.

In its commitment to conducting a free, fair and credible elections into the Boards to steer the affairs of the Federations therefore, the Ministry has made concerted efforts to design a timeline of activities for the conduct of the elections which includes the Constitution of the Electoral and Appeal Committees among others.

It is also imperative to state that each Board of the Federations shall comprise: Six (6) Zonal Representatives (each representing a geo-political zone in the country);

One (1) Athletes’ Representative of the Sport; One (1) Representative of the National Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS); One (1) Representative of National Association of Physical, Health, Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD);

One (1) Philanthropist/Sponsor; One (1) Representative of Coach and Officiating Official (Technical Bodies of the Sport); while a Secretary General shall be appointed by the Ministry.

The Zonal Elections, based on the timeline of activities lined up for the exercise is also expected to hold in the six (6) geo-political zones of the country on July 5, 2022 while the newly constituted Boards will be inaugurated in a date to be announced later.

Thus, the Ministry is hereby soliciting the cooperation of all stakeholders for the success of the exercise.