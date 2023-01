Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Ogunrombi, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, is dead.

This was announced by a theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu, on social media.

Shaibu tweeted, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead.”