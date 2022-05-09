Pantami Reiterates Commitment To Position NIMC On Path Of Sustainable Growth

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has reiterated his commitment to position the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), a commission under the supervision of the Ministry on the path of sustainable growth.

“I am working hard to ensure that when I exit office as the supervisory Minister of NIMC, the commission will have no issues with regard to infrastructure, welfare and enforcement of its Mandate.”

Minster Pantami made this known today when he received in audience, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Branch at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Abuja.