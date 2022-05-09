Pantami Receives Norwegian Ambassador To Nigeria Knut Lein

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) receives in audience, the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Knut Eiliv Lein on a working visit.

The Norway ambassador was at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Abuja to officially invite Minister Pantami to participate in a high-level discussion with other top government officials from across the globe, philanthropic funders and multilateral institutions in support of a Digital Public Goods Charter.

AMB. Knut informed the Minister that the Charter process co-coordinated by the Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) and the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), seeks to enable countries to build safe, trusted and inclusive digital public infrastructure at scale.

The Norwegian diplomat also hailed Nigeria’s role in advancing the digital economy and the digital public infrastructure under the supervisory leadership of Prof. Pantami.

The Digital Public Goods Charter event is co hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Government of Norway and Government of Sierra Leone.